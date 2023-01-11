Greggs bakery branch in Shotton Colliery boarded up after ‘extensive’ damage following disturbance
A Greggs bakery shop has been boarded up after it was damaged following an alleged disturbance.
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at the premises on Shotton Colliery Industrial Estate earlier this week.
Durham Constabulary have confirmed that “extensive damage” was caused to Greggs, in Cook Way, and have asked people with information to come forward.
Pictures from the scene on Wednesday, January 11, show the front of the store has been boarded up.
Durham Constabulary said in a statement: “Officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a premises on Shotton Colliery Industrial Estate on Monday evening (January 9).
“Extensive damage was caused to Greggs on Cook Way.
“The incident is believed to have taken place at around 9.10pm.
“Anybody with any information relating to the incident is asked to contact Peterlee CID on 101, quoting incident number 416 of January 9.”
Greggs has been approached for a comment.