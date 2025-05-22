Fly-tipper over £1,000 out of pocket after being caught on CCTV dumping rubbish

The rubbish which was illegally dumped. | Durham County Council

A man has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 after being caught on CCTV dumping rubbish in a lane.

Legal action was taken by Durham County Council against Gary Hancock of Brackenridge, Shotton Colliery, County Durham after neighbourhood wardens found evidence among waste dumped at the electricity substation on Shotton Lane.

While carrying out a search of the waste, the neighbourhood officer found a letter containing Hancock’s details.

After reviewing CCTV of the area, footage caught Hancock in the act, along with the vehicle he used to dump the waste.

A formal notice was issued to the 21-year-old, and he was given a date for interview, which he failed to attend.

The dumped items were traced back to Gary Hancock. | Durham County Council.

Durham County Council explained to Peterlee Magistrates Court that Hancock had deposited household waste without an environmental permit.

Hancock pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a £432 fine, £678 in costs, and a £173 victim surcharge, which meant he was out of pocket by a total of £1,283.

Ian Hoult, Durham County Council’s head of environment, said: “Dumping waste has a detrimental effect on the environment, as well as the wellbeing of surrounding communities.

“Residents have a duty of care to dispose of waste correctly, safely and responsibly. We know most do and we thank them for this, but there is a minority who don’t as this case shows.

“If it’s your waste, it is your responsibility. As proven, we will not hesitate to take action against those who fail to take this responsibility seriously.

“It’s unacceptable to assume it’s okay to dump waste in County Durham, especially so when there are so many quick and easy ways to dispose of the waste correctly, such as the many HWRCs across the county.”