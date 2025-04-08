Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flowers have been paced on the street of the Stanley man who sadly died after being shot on Saturday (April 5).

Barry Dawson, 60, was shot in his home and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was sadly declared dead at the scene.

Flowers and messages of tribute to Barry Dawson and his family. | North News

A post-mortem examination was held on Monday (April 7) and revealed Mr Dawson died of a single gunshot wound.

Mourners have today placed bouquets of flowers on Elm Street with cards offering messages of support to his family and paying tribute to Barry.

One of the cards read “you will be missed” whilst another said “Thinking of you”.

A 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday (April 6) on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They remain in police custody.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses to come forward and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a white Seat Arona in the area around the time of the incident.

Flowers and tributes on Elm Street. | North News

The vehicle has since been found abandoned nearby in the Oxhill area and has been examined by crime scene investigators.

A cordon still remains in place at the scene while enquiries continue.

The police are continuing with their investigations. | North News

Following the incident, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Neil Fuller, of Durham Constabulary, said: “Our officers are carrying out extensive enquiries and I am grateful for the support and co-operation we have received from the community so far.

“I would urge anyone who has yet to get in touch with us to do so. Please don’t assume we already know. All relevant lines of enquiry will be explored.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting incident number 302 of April 5.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.