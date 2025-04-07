Two people arrested as man dies following reported shooting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been arrested after a man in Stanley died after reportedly being shot.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to an address in Elm Street at about 5.20pm on Saturday, April 5 following reports of a disturbance.

Police at the scene on Elm Street in Stanley, County Durham, where an investigation was launched after a man died following a reported shooting. | North News

A 60-year-old man was found to have been shot and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was sadly declared dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “An investigation was launched, and on Saturday evening (April 7) police officers arrested a 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They have been taken into police custody where they remain.”

A cordon remained in place on the street across the weekend and Northumbria Police are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Neil Fuller, of Durham Constabulary, said: “Our officers are carrying out extensive enquiries and I am grateful for the support and co-operation we have received from the community so far.

“I would urge anyone who has yet to get in touch with us to do so. Please don’t assume we already know. All relevant lines of enquiry will be explored.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting incident number 302 of April 5.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.