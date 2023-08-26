Five people have been arrested as part of an investigation following the death of Andy Foster.

The 26-year-old died after an incident in Eighton Terrace, Wrekenton, close to the border with Sunderland, on Sunday, August 20.

Police were called to the street at 11pm after a report from the ambulance service on an assault.

It was reported that two offenders had approached the property and knocked on the front door.

When the victim opened the door, they sprayed him with suspected ammonia and made off from the scene.

Mr Andy Foster was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he sadly passed away.

An investigation was immediately launched into Andy’s death with officers treating the assault as murder.

Officers have now arrested two men – both aged 32 – on suspicion of murder.

They have also arrested a man aged 34 and two women – aged 37 and 30 – on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All are currently in police custody.

This takes the total number of people arrested as part of the investigation to six after a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on Monday (August 21).

He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

A force spokesperson said: "We would like to thank members of the public who have come forward to assist the investigation to date.

"People are also reminded to continue to avoid any speculation both in the community and on social media as enquiries continue.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information, who has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch.

"Your information, no matter how small, could prove vital to our enquiries.

"Anyone with information should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101 quoting reference number NP-20230820-1369.

"Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with this investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)"