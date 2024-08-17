First adult charged with 'riot' following Sunderland disorder appears in court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



The first adult to be charged with ‘riot’ following disorder in Sunderland city centre has appeared in court.

Kieran Usher, 32, of Bramwell Road, Hendon, Sunderland, was arrested yesterday and was officially charged with the “use of unlawful violence for a common purpose” on August 2.

South Tyneside Magistrate's Court | NW

He appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates court this afternoon, Friday, August 16. No plea was entered and the case was referred to Newcastle Crown Court, where it will be heard on Friday, August 23.

Usher was remanded into custody until the date of the hearing.