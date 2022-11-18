Fireworks launched at police and car set on fire after disorder erupts at Sunderland vigil, say officers

While the police have not confirmed the name of the man, said to be from the Pennywell area, they did confirm the location on the A183 was chosen as it was the scene of an incident where he died.

Police officers were deployed on evening of Thursday, November 17, after hearing of plans to hold the vigil, and decided to temporarily close the road to ensure people’s safety.

However, police said disorder erupted.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Around 150 people attended the vigil and a number of fireworks were set off.

"While the gathering was largely peaceful, unfortunately a minority engaged in disorder with a car set on fire and fireworks launched at officers.

“The road was subsequently closed overnight while the burnt out vehicle was recovered and debris removed. The road has since reopened.”

The blocked A183 where the vigil took place.

He added: “We would like to thank members of the public for their cooperation with the traffic diversion that was put in place.”

Northumbria Police are now looking to track down those people who were responsible for the disorder.

Chief Superintendent Neil Hutchison said “This vigil was held to commemorate a young man who sadly lost his life.

“It is very disappointing that some people who attended engaged in criminal behaviour.

“Their behaviour was completely unacceptable and an investigation is ongoing so we can identify those responsible and deal with them appropriately.