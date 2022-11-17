Sarah Conway’s BMW pinged a police vehicle’s onboard PNCR camera in Follingsby Lane, Washington, at 9.30am on Thursday, October 13.

Conway, 34, of Whitchurch Road, Witherwack, was pulled over and swiftly confessed she should not have been behind the wheel.

And she also coughed that a cannabis joint and a small bag of the illegal drug were in an accessories’ holder in a door of her car.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard she was banned from driving in 2007 and 2015 for drink driving – both times unlicensed and uninsured.

And prosecutor Stephanie Cook revealed Conway was also found driving without insurance and a licence again last year.

Ms Cook said: “A police officer was on routine patrol in the Washington area when his attention was drawn to a black BMW being driven by a female.

“His vehicle’s ANPR had been activated. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver identified herself as Ms Conway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She immediately stated that she had no insurance or licence. She then admitted that she had a cannabis joint and a small bag of cannabis.

“They were found in the driver’s door pocket of her car.”

Conway pleaded guilty to possession of class B cannabis, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

The court was told she was disqualified from driving for 16 months for her first drink drive offence and for three years for the second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representing herself, Conway admitted to magistrates she had been “stupid” to drive.

For driving without insurance, she was fined £120 and handed six penalty points, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.