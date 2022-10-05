Firearm and machetes seized and eleven arrests in dawn raids across Sunderland

Northumbria Police officers carried out searches at a number of addresses on Monday, October 3, as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour and motorcycle theft.

A team at Southwick Police Station has been gathering intelligence and carrying out covert surveillance ahead of this week’s operation.

Ten male suspects, aged between 14 and 36, and one 47-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of a range of offences including theft of motor vehicle, affray and being concerned in offer to supply controlled drugs.

Eight of the men have been released under police bail and the remaining three people were released under investigation which enquiries continue.

Detectives have seized several items including a firearm, mobile phones, a quantity of suspected amphetamine, machetes, £5,000 in cash and two motorcycles.

Neighbourhood Inspector Phil Baker praised the hard work of the officers involved and said work to target offenders would continue: “This has been an excellent operation which has seen dedication from everyone involved,” he said.

“As a result of the coordinated operation, we have arrested 11 individuals and our enquiries will continue.

One of the recovered motorbikes

“Some of the people arrested are believed to have been causing significant issues for the local community and are now facing potential criminal charges for their actions.

“We have also seized a number of suspected stolen and dangerous items which will be important as we progress this investigation.”

The raids were part of an ongoing campaign to crackdown on motorbike crime in particular, he said: “We have done some fantastic work already however, that work will continue over the coming weeks and months, and our message to those involved in motorcycle crime is simple – we are looking for you, and we will be knocking on your door soon.

The operation targeted people suspected of motorbike theft

Anyone with concerns or information which may help officers is being asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell us Something’ page of the force website.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Money and a machete were seized