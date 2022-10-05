CCTV appeal after alleged assault at Felling metro station
Police are appealing to trace two people they would like to speak after an alleged assault at a Metro station.
Northumbria Police said they launched an investigation after it was reported that a man and woman approached the male victim on the platform at Felling Metro Station and proceeded to punch him in the head and face.
The alleged offenders then boarded a Metro and left the scene.
Officers have been investigating the incident, which happened at around 6.30pm on Monday, July 18, for a number of months.
Police say officers have now identified two people who were at the station at the time and could have information that could assist the investigation.
A spokesperson said: “The man and woman, or anyone who knows them, are asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220718-1103. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]”