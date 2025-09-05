Fire which gutted Sunderland kids' boxing club being treated as suspected arson

A fire which damaged the new home of a children’s boxing club and destroyed thousands of pounds worth of equipment is being treated as suspected arson.

The Redhouse Boys and Girls Club was established by Kerry and Frank Bagley in April 2025 after being offered the opportunity to lease the Redhouse Workmen’s Club on Rawmarsh Road.

The fire which destroyed thousands of pounds worth of equipment at the Redhouse Boys and Girls Club. | Redhouse Boys and Girls Club.

Kerry and Frank had just finished renovating their new home ready for the budding boxers to use, when disaster struck in the early hours of last Thursday (August 28).

Kerry said: “After 12 hours scraping walls and repairing the floor, myself and and Frank celebrated our progress, covered in dust looking like we had left the pit - but we were so happy.

“Unaware of what was about to happen we left at 9pm (August 27). We had not long gone to sleep when we got a phone call at 3am to say the club was on fire.

“On arrival, the flat attached to the club was ablaze and we watched all night while firefighters battled the fire.”

The fire destroyed the club’s £9,000 ring as well as bags containing the children’s boxing gloves, boots and other equipment.

The blaze was attended by officers from Northumbria Police who have now confirmed the incident is “being treated as suspected arson” and have appealed for people to come forward with information.

A spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3am on Thursday (August 28), we received a report of a fire at a premises on Rawmarsh Road in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended, and the fire was extinguished a short time later.

“Thankfully, no-one was injured in the incident.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, which is being treated as suspected arson.

“Anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media, use the live chat or report form function on our website. For those unable to contact us via those ways, call 101.

“Please quote crime reference number 099617U/25.”

The incident was also attended by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS). Six fire appliances were deployed and firefighters spent nearly 10 hours tackling the blaze and extinguishing the fire.

A TWFRS spokesman confirmed the investigation into the cause of the fire is “ongoing”.

She said: “Frank has lost the gym equipment he spent eight years buying and all of his power tools that were in the club.

“But all he is concerned about is replacing the kids’ bags with their boxing gloves and boots in so they can get straight back to boxing.

“He is now facing a huge battle to rebuild the club for the kids.

“Please help by donating whatever you can. If you can’t donate financially but can donate raffle prizes or can run football cards at work or donate your time for the big clean up, then any help at this devastating time would be most appreciated.”

As well as donating on Kerry’s JustGiving page you can also contact the club on its Facebook page to offer any help.