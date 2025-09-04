A junior boxing cub is appealing for help after a fire damaged their home and destroyed the club’s boxing ring along with the boys and girls’ boxing gloves, boots and other kit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Redhouse Boys and Girls Club was established by Kerry and Frank Bagley in April 2025 after being offered the opportunity to lease the Redhouse Workmen’s Club on Rawmarsh Road.

The fire which destroyed thousands of pounds worth of equipment at the Redhouse Boys and Girls Club. | Redhouse Boys and Girls Club.

However, in the early hours of Thursday August 28, a fire broke out at the site which has caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to the facilities and kit used by the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frustratingly for Kerry and Frank, they had only just finished renovating the site ready to welcome back over 100 children and their families.

Kerry said: “We were proud to be back in Sunderland. Frank, the head coach, myself and other trustees, the youth committee and young members and their families and some locals in the community worked long days to empty the club and renovate the upstairs to be ready for the boxing season starting in September.

“We had further plans to develop a community cafe and space downstairs for table tennis and pool and other youth activities.

“Last night (August 27) after 12 hours scraping walls and repairing the floor, myself and and Frank celebrated our progress, covered in dust looking like we had left the pit - but we were so happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unaware of what was about to happen we left at 9pm. We had not long gone to sleep when we got a phone call at 3am to say the club was on fire.

“On arrival, the flat attached to the club was ablaze and we watched all night while firefighters battled the fire for nine hours.”

As well as causing substantial damage to the Workmen’s Club, the blaze had also wiped out the boxing club’s facilities.

Kerry added: “The water and smoke damage left in the club is catastrophic. Even more devastating, we had only just moved all the boxing equipment over, ready to be set up next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This also included all of the kids boxing bags with their boots, gloves and kit in.

“Everything has been damaged beyond repair. From the boxing ring donated by the Chloe and Liam trust, worth £9000, to everything you need to run a boxing club.

“It took Frank eight years to purchase and accumulate all of his equipment.”

Kerry has now set-up a JustGiving page to call on people’s help to replace the equipment and to help ensure the future of Redhouse Boys and Girls Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Frank has lost the gym equipment he spent eight years buying and all of his power tools that were in the club.

“But all he is concerned about is replacing the kids’ bags with their boxing gloves and boots in so they can get straight back to boxing.

“He is now facing a huge battle to rebuild the club for the kids.

“Please help by donating whatever you can. If you can’t donate financially but can donate raffle prizes or can run football cards at work or donate your time for the big clean up, then any help at this devastating time would be most appreciated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed their attendance at the fire.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that at the height of the incident, six fire appliances including an aerial ladder platform attended a building fire in Sunderland.

“The emergency call was received by our Control Room at 1:34am reporting a fire at Red House Working Men’s Club on Rawmarsh Road.

“An aerial ladder platform (ALP) was used as a water tower, and crews wore breathing apparatus (BA) and used hose reels to tackle the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crews left the scene at around 11:00am and no casualties have been reported at this time.”

Frank and Kerry had only this year (2025) managed to return the boxing club to its home in Sunderland after having to temporarily move to Boldon after the closure of the club’s previous home

As well as donating on Kerry’s JustGiving page you can also contact the club on its Facebook page to offer any help.