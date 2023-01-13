Syed Hassan followed Kieran Clement, 21, and Keaton Cox, 22, in driving at up to 111 miles per hour shortly before Audi driver Clement caused a crash on the A689 between Newton Bewley and Hartlepool.

Clement collided with a Nissan carrying 75-year-old Margaret Murray, a grandmother from Easington, who died at the scene in March 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teesside Crown Court earlier heard how Mrs Murray and her husband were on their way to the beach to celebrate the end of lockdown.

Floral tributes were left at the side of the A689 near Greatham after 75-year-old Easington grandmother Margaret Murray (inset) died following a car crash in March 2021.

Hassan, 26, driving a grey VW Golf, was the last of the three cars recorded by a lorry’s dashcam shortly before the collision.

Prosecutor Ian West said Hassan was not responsible for the crash but said investigators calculated his speed at just under 112mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassan, of Blackhills Road, Horden, of previous good character, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret Murray, from Easington, died in the collision.

Christopher Knox, defending, said in mitigation that the bad driving had already started when Hassan got involved for a comparatively short length of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sentenced to nine months’ prison, which was suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Hassan was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and must take an extended retest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month Clement, of Winterburn Place, Newton Aycliffe, was jailed for two years and six months and banned for three and three months for causing death by dangerous driving.