Fear over spate of duck shootings at Hetton Lyons Country Park lake
Perpetrators have been warned they are committing a crime
and live on Freeview channel 276
An animal charity has raised the alarm after a spate of duck shootings in Sunderland.
Eight ducks have been targeted at a lake in Hetton Lyons Country Park in recent weeks.
One of the ducks was shot in the face, another hit on the wing, and one who suffered a snapped beak after being shot.
The bodies of five ducks have also been found by the lake at the park at Downs Pit Lane, Hetton.
RSPCA inspector Terri-Ann Fannon said: “It is very concerning that wildlife is being deliberately targeted in this area.
"The injuries these ducks suffered were truly awful and would have caused them to be in a lot of pain.
“I want to highlight this so that people can keep an eye out for wildlife in the area and to also report any concerns to us."
Anyone who has information about these incidents should contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.
All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is illegal - except under licence - to take, injure or kill wild birds or to take, damage or destroy their eggs or nest while it is in use or being built.
The maximum penalty, if found guilty, is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.