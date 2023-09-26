Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A "sadistic" animal killer attacked his dog then threw the injured pet several feet down into an icy river to die.

Stephen Peveller was caught on CCTV walking along the riverside in Sunderland, with the trusting 12-year-old pomeranian by his side.

Stephen Peveller. Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

Sickening footage captured the 48-year-old suddenly drag the animal by her neck along the elevated walkway before throwing her against safety railings.

The dog, by then injured, got back to her feet after a struggle and Peveller dragged her along the footpath again before he lifted her over the railings and threw her into the freezing River Wear.

Police were called to the area by Sunderland City Council CCTV operators and Peveller claimed the pet had fallen in the water and "suggested he was worried about it".

The animal's body was recovered from the water by police officers.

Stephen Peveller. Still from CCTV issued by Northumbria Police.

Peveller, of Longley Street, Newcastle, who has a previous conviction for causing unnecessary suffering to a child, later admitted causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Mr Recorder Mark Guiliani said the animal "seemed to trust" Peveller as she appeared content to be walking by his side before the "sadistic" attack.

Recorder Guiliani sentenced Peveller to 27 months behind bars and banned him from having a pet for life.

The Recorder said: "What you did on that day was deliberate, prolonged, sadistic, wicked. No animal, in my judgement, would be safe in your keeping in future."

Recorder Guiliani told Peveller that even after he had injured the animal "she still looked at you as her master for support" before he killed her and added: "You killed your own dog, callously and wickedly."

Prosecutor Penny Hall told the court Peveller was seen walking the pet at around 7.40am on December 17, 2023, which was a dark and frosty morning.

Miss Hall said: "The defendant was seen being abusive towards a small dog, he is seen dragging the dog by its neck before throwing it towards some railings.

"Those railings, which appear to be metal, are along the side of the path.

"The dog hit the railings and fell onto its back. It moves frantically, trying to get back up.

"The defendant tries to put the dog on its legs, which it eventually manages to do itself.

"The defendant then drags the dog again before lifting it onto the other side of the railings on the edge of the path, above the river.

"He then pushes the dog off and it goes out of sight, clearly fallen into the river.

"The defendant looks over the railings, into the river, before he started to leave the area."

Miss Hall said when police arrived Peveller said the dog had fallen in and "suggested he was worried about it" but refused to give any details other than his first name.

He was arrested and made no comment during interview.

Miss Hall added: "Police subsequently located the dog in the river. Unfortunately the dog was deceased. It was a 12-year-old pomeranian."

Jennifer Coxon, defending, said it was a "hideous" incident and Peveller has no explanation for it.

Miss Coxon added: "He has no memory of what he has done."