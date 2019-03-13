Family pay tribute to 'lovely' John Terence Robinson after death on A19 following collision between car and heavy goods vehicle

The family of a man killed in a road collision on the A19 say he will be 'deeply missed'.

Shortly after midnight today, Northumbria Police received a report of a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle and a car on the A19 southbound at the A1231 junction.

Emergency services attended and found John Terence Robinson, 24, of Peterlee, with fatal injuries.

His family, who are currently being supported by specialist officers, have today released a short statement as they come to terms with their devastating loss.

It read: "All of our family are very sad to lose our lovely John.

"He will be deeply missed."

An investigation is ongoing into the collision, which resulted in the road being closed for six hours as police carried out enquiries and the vehicles were recovered.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time. He is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police want to hear from anybody who witnessed the collision, or who was in the area at the time and who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2 130319 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”