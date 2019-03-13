Arrest made after man, 24, dies following car crash on A19 in Sunderland

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a man died following a crash between a car and a HGV on the A19 this morning.

Shortly after midnight this morning, police received a report of a collision involving a HGV and a car on the A19 southbound at the A1231 junction.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the car – a 24-year-old man - was found to have suffered fatal injuries.

His family are currently being supported by specialist officers.

The road was closed for six hours as enquiries were carried out and the vehicles recovered.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He is currently in police custody and is assisting officers with their inquiries.

Police are now eager to hear from anybody who witnessed the collision, or drivers that were in the area at the time and who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2 130319 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.