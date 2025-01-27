Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a man killed by an XL bully have told of their loss as the dog’s owner was jailed for three years.

Ian Langley, 54, died after being attacked by the animal in Shiney Row in October 2023.

Ian Langley | Northumbria Police

During the sentencing hearing, statements were read out on behalf of Ian’s family where they paid tribute to him – and spoke of their significant loss.

Ian’s son, Jayke Langley, said: “My father, Ian Peter Langley, was not only loved by everyone in the community but was also my role model and the best influence in my life.

“His kindness and generosity shaped me into who I am, and he taught me to always make time for others and give to those less fortunate.”

Jayke was living abroad when hearing the news. He described feeling “a sense of dread” with “disturbing images” immediately filling his mind.

“The loss of my father affected every part of my life,” he said.

“I felt like I had lost a part of myself, and my usual happiness and outgoing nature had vanished.

“Personally, I thought I was managing, but others could see that I wasn’t the same person.”

Paul Langley, Ian’s brother, shared a statement on behalf of the wider family from Liverpool who he grew up with.

He said: “Ian was a loving dad and uncle, a huge character loved by friends and family.

“Our family miss the almost daily calls Ian made home to chat to his brothers and sisters.

Following Ian’s death, Paul said “watching the news coverage in the hours and days following was devastating.”

He added that, “at times there was no escaping it” which in turn “made the grieving process extremely hard” - and that Ian’s whole family continue to struggle with their “sense of loss.”

The dog, which was confirmed to be an XL Bully breed, was destroyed at the scene to ensure the safety of the public.

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Jason Henry, of Northumbria Police, said: “As ever, our thoughts continue to be with Ian’s loved ones following his tragic death.

“I would like to commend them for the significant strength they have shown throughout the proceedings to get to this point.

“While no result will bring Ian back to them, it is only right that Bell has today been jailed for three years, and has been banned for life from keeping dogs, for his part in Ian’s devastating passing.”

He added: “We also recognise the impact this devastating incident had on the wider community, and I would like to thank all those who have helped with the investigation.

“This case highlights the very tragic consequences of what can happen when people fail to control dogs within their care.

“We would urge everyone to follow the legislation and guidance in place to help protect themselves and others from events like this happening in the future.”

The breed is now banned in this country – and since February last year it has been a criminal offence to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate.

The dogs must also be kept on a lead and muzzled in public places, as well as neutered.