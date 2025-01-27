Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dog owner whose XL Bully ripped his neighbour's neck in a deadly attack after chasing him down a path has been jailed.

Christopher Bell | PA

Christopher Bell's canines were already known in his community for violent incidents with other dogs prior to the killing of Ian Langley in October 2023.

But tragedy unfolded when Bell ran after Mr Langley, who was known as Scouse, after he had thrown a stone at his window on Maple Terrace, Shiney Row, Sunderland.

In doing so, Bell left his door open, which allowed 18-month-old American Bully XL Titan and younger bitch Sapphire to get out and join in the pursuit.

The canines overtook Bell as he chased Mr Langley and the victim made it 100 meters before he was knocked to the ground and attacked by Titan, prosecutors said.

Tragically, the 54-year-old who was originally from Liverpool, suffered catastrophic injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Despite the best efforts of medics, he died a short while later.

Bell, 45, now of Coltman Street, Hull, was arrested and later pleaded guilty to being the owner of a dog which caused injury leading to death while dangerously out of control in a public place.

He appeared before Newcastle Crown Court today (MON) where he was jailed for three years, while Mr Langley's relativeswatched from the public gallery.

Prosecutor Jolyon Perks said: "At approximately 6:55pm on the 3rd of October 2023 (a witness) was standing on Maple Terrace with her friend when she saw a hooded male in dark clothing.

"They described Ian Langley pacing in front of the defendant's house.

"The male picked up two stones and threw them at the window of the address from which (the witness) believed one of those stones had been thrown and broken a window of the address.

"The male then ran across the road.

"The defendant, who was in the address at the time, ran out of the front door.

"In doing do as he left his address, he left his front door open thereby allowing the two Bully XL dogs to follow him and join in the pursuit.

"The defendant could be heard shouting towards Mr Langley as he ran but not at or towards the dogs.

"Mr Langley, followed by the defendant and his dogs, then entered the passageway opposite the address."

The court heard a witness had spotted Mr Langley running at which point Titan was baring down.

Mr Perks said Bell was overtaken by Titan who then knocked Mr Langley to the floor and "immediately took hold of his neck."

An onlooker later told police that Titan appeared to momentarily release his grip, but then took hold once again and resisted attempts to be pulled away.

Mr Perks said: "Eventually, the defendant was able to pull the dog off Mr Langley and he was seen by a witness to drag the animal back to his home address before returning to the scene and call the emergency services.

"Mr Langley suffered catastrophic injuries to his neck.

"Members of the public contacted the emergency services themselves and provided first aid in attempt to stem blood loss."

Bell, who had 32 previous convictions, told cops it was the larger of the two who attacked and said: "Just kill them, just kill the dogs."

Mr Perks told the court of two prior incidents involving Titan and Sapphire attacking two other pets.

He said: "On the 26th July 202 the dog Titan ran from the defendant's home address into the street and attacked a Yorkshire Terrier belonging to the witness.

"The dog took hold of the Terrier's legs causing a wound and shock.

"The defendant emerged from his address. He was unable to stop the attack immediately.

"He asked bystanders for a cigarette lighter to burn the dog's nose in a bid to release the Terrier from its jaws."

Mr Perks also spoke of a second further attack on a separate pet close to Bell's home.

Mr Langley's son Jake, who worked as a teacher in Taiwan, said he switched his phone onto dozens of messages on the day his dad was killed.

In a statement read out in court he said: "I felt a sense of dread and my first instinct was to call my mum.

"When she answered her voice was frantic and through her tears I heard your dad is dead.

"From there I had to call my family and friends. Some people could not believe what I was saying and were actually in disbelief.

"After 2023 there was an increase in dog attacks leading to calls for stricter regulations and changes in the law.

"It's tragic for my dad these changes came too late."

Judge Carolyn Scott said there was no evidence to suggest Titan was classed as a danger to humans prior to the attack.

However she told Bell it was his responsibility to ensure the doors of his property were shut.

Judge Scott told Bell: "The death of Mr Langley has had a devastating impact on (his family's) lives.

"One can only imagine the extremely difficult time they have gone through and continue to go through."

"The offence is so serious and immediate custodial sentence can be justified."

Sam Faulks, defending Bell, said: "He is profoundly sorry for what as happened and he if he could turn back the clock he certainly would.

"He asks me to apologise unreservedly to the family of Mr Langley for their loss and for what happened that day.

"It was a horrible accident. Mr Bell had no quarrels with Mr Langley.

"What prompted Mr Langley to smash Mr Bell's window remains unknown.

"Mr Bell did not contemplate let alone want the fatal consequences of his decision to chase after Mr Langley."

Mr Faulks said both dogs were "his life" and said they both had Kennel Club registration.

He added that Mr Bell would walk them for "miles and miles and miles" and had people ask about his expertise with handling the breed.

Bell was also banned from keeping dogs indefinitely.