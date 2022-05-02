Here are 15 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during the month.
Unless stated otherwise, they all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.
Walker, 23, of no fixed address, admitted causing or inciting prostitution for gain and was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and 120 hours unpaid work
Photo: Tyler-Jo Walker
2. Stephe O'Kane
O'Kane, 38, of Borough Road, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation and possession of an article for use in fraud and also admitted fraudulent use of vehicle registration and driving without insurance or licence in relation to the van that he used and was jailed for four years and nine months
Photo: NOP
Welsh, 43, formerly of Rushford, in Ryhope, now of no fixed abode, admitted breaching a restraining order, arson, criminal damage, using threatening words or behaviour and failing to surrender to court and was sentenced Welsh to two-and-a-half years behind bars and made subject to a further restraining order of five years.
Photo: Gary Welsh
4. David McBeth
McBeth, 32, of Bevan Avenue, pleaded guilty to a section 18 wounding with intent and was sentenced to five years and four months behind bars
Photo: NOP