Durham police appeal for help to find 33-year-old in connection with alleged burglaries

Durham City Police say officers would like to speak to 33-year-old Sean Scotter about the alleged offences.

It is in connection with two suspected burglaries in the West Rainton area.

Police say he has links to West Rainton, Houghton-le-Spring and Durham.

Durham City Police would like to speak to Sean Scotter.

