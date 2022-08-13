Durham police appeal for help to find 33-year-old in connection with alleged burglaries

Durham City Police say officers would like to speak to 33-year-old Sean Scotter about the alleged offences.
It is in connection with two suspected burglaries in the West Rainton area.
Police say he has links to West Rainton, Houghton-le-Spring and Durham.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Warren at Durham Constabulary by calling 101 or via email at: [email protected]