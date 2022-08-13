Durham police appeal for help to find 33-year-old in connection with alleged burglaries

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a man wanted in connection with two suspected burglaries.

By Mark Payne
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 11:13 am

Durham City Police say officers would like to speak to 33-year-old Sean Scotter about the alleged offences.

It is in connection with two suspected burglaries in the West Rainton area.

Police say he has links to West Rainton, Houghton-le-Spring and Durham.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Warren at Durham Constabulary by calling 101 or via email at: [email protected]

