Durham Constabulary is recruiting new call handlers - here is the starting salary and how you can apply

Call handlers answer 999, 101 and other non-emergency calls, as well as responding to contact made through other means such as email and webchat.

Applications open today, Friday, January 28, and close at 9am on Monday, February 21, with successful applicants starting work in May or September.

Salaries start from £19,452 with shift and weekend allowances rising to £25,482.

Durham Constabulary is recruiting new call handlers fort its HQ in Aykley Heads

Successful applicants will complete an extensive training programme, which includes systems and computer training, through to investigative and crime inputs covering domestic abuse, child safeguarding, negotiation and crime scene investigation.

Chief Inspector Andrea Arthur, Head of the Force Control Room, said: “Working as a police call handler is one of the most demanding roles within a police force, but it is also extremely rewarding.

“You will be the first voice that someone hears in their time of need, and you’ll play a vital role in ensuring they get the help they need as quickly as possible.

“No two calls are ever the same – one minute you could be noting down details of antisocial behaviour, the next you might be taking a call about a fatal collision.

“Due to the intense nature of the job, you’ll need to be resilient, empathetic, able to think on your feet, a great communicator, and, most importantly, have a strong desire to help people.

“In return we’ll provide you with a career like no other in which you can progress through the ranks. You’ll also receive other benefits, like shift and weekend working allowances and access to the police pension scheme.

Key aspects of the role include:

Answering 999 and 101 calls and obtaining essential information from members of the public reporting crimes and incidents;

Risk assessing to determine the speed and nature of the police response;

Speaking to distressed and vulnerable members of the public;

Recording information accurately;

Providing members of the public with advice and guidance delivering excellent standards of customer service.

For more information and to apply, visit durham.police.uk

