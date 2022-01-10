Durham Constabulary launch major recruitment drive for new police officers

The force is opening applications for those interested in joining through the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA) and the Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP) schemes, as part of the Government’s pledge to recruit 20,000 new officers.

Applications to join Durham Constabulary as a police constable have opened on Monday, January 10, with potential new recruits having until 5pm on Monday, January 24 to submit their application.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applications to join Durham Constabulary as a police constable are now open.

Their time will be split between practical, on-the-job training and classroom-based learning – with a starting salary of £24,780 that eventually rises to £41,130 and all university fees are paid for by the force.

The DHEP is for applicants who already have a degree in any subject area, with applicants spending two years working as a frontline officer while working towards a graduate diploma in Professional Policing Practice.

Any applicants who have already passed a SEARCH/online assessment centre taken within any Home Office force in the last 24 months will go straight to interviews, which will take place in March and April.

All successful candidates will join the police force from September this year.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell said: “We’re looking for ambitious, motivated people who want to make a genuine difference to their communities and those in need. We’re also wanting people who are hardworking, relish a challenge and can apply common sense.

“As a police officer, you’ll be expected to run towards danger when others are running away. It is a job that comes with immense responsibility but is also hugely rewarding.

“A career in policing is extremely varied and offers great opportunities for personal and professional development with many ways to progress throughout the force as you gain skills and experience.

“Could you be the difference? If you’ve got the ambition, passion, professionalism and courage to go the extra mile to provide the best possible service to the people of County Durham and Darlington, then we want to hear from you.”

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.