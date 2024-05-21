Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drunken airplane passenger who caused chaos at 35,000 feet while on her way home from Benidorm after downing wine and vodka has kept her freedom.

April Wilson repeatedly used foul language, called one member of cabin crew a "cow" then tried to hug another staff member during the flight carrying 188 passengers from Alicante to Newcastle on November 19 last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Wilson was noticed to be "upset" when she boarded the Jet2 aircraft after a trip to Spain but her behaviour soon started to attract complaints.

Two passengers had to be moved away from seat 6F, where Wilson was sitting.

Prosecutor Marc Atikins told the court: "During the flight a number of passengers complained about the defendant's behaviour as she was so intoxicated and kept swearing.

"A member of the cabin crew heard the defendant repeatedly swear, using the word f***.

"The defendant was told to stop but ultimately ignored the warnings.

"As a member of cabin crew walked away, she heard the defendant say 'f*** her'. She went back and asked her again to stop swearing.

"At that point the defendant said 'what the f*** are you going to do, you silly little cow."

The court heard the flight manager then spoke to Wilson, who agreed to calm down and claimed her behaviour was due to her partner "taunting" her.

Mr Atkins said: "She told her 'you don't f***ing understand, I need a hug' then she tried to grab her and hug her."

The court heard the flight manager made Wilson coffee but she continued swearing.

Mr Atkins added: "At the point while the aircraft was landing the defendant undone her seat belt and tried to get out of her seat, which caused numerous complaints.

"Two passengers next to her were moved seats earlier in the flight."

The court heard Wilson was arrested when the aircraft landed at Newcastle.

During interview Wilson said she had drank vodka the night before and had consumed two small bottles of wine while on board the flight.

Mr Atkins added: "She said her partner had been taunting her about her looks and intelligence and she shouted and swore in return."

The crew member who first spoke to Wilson said she had been "shaken up" and concerned about "what was going to happen next" during the flight.

Both she and the flight manager said in their statements such behaviour from passengers is "getting more and more frequent" and is witnessed by people of all ages.

Wilson, 58, of Front Street, Houghton, admitted being drunk on an aircraft.

Katie Spence, defending, said Wilson is "horrified" by her behaviour and added: "She has learned her lesson."

The court heard Wilson has never been in trouble before and has voluntarily sought help after the offence.

Judge Gavin Doig sentenced her to six months, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements.

Judge Doig said Wilson's behaviour had not endangered the safety of the aircraft and she does not present a danger to the public.

The judge judge said Wilson appeared "extremely angry" at the time but her rage appeared to be towards her partner.