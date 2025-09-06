Drug test refuser jailed and banned from the roads

A Sunderland man who refused to be tested for drugs when suspected of driving – and resisted arrest - has been jailed for eight weeks.

Liam Hayes, 25, of Falkland Road, Ford Estate, said ‘cush’ with bravado in court after checking to make sure he was being taken to the cells.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | National World

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard Hayes strode from his home in the early hours of Sunday, March 30, after spotting police at his car.

They had turned up on his doorstep after the vehicle had sped away earlier that night from an officer who was not trained in high-speed pursuit.

He gave a zero reading for alcohol, but his unruly behaviour made police suspect he had taken illegal substances.

Keys to the car were found in his pocket, though there was no proof he had driven, prosecutor Ruth Forster said.

But suspecting he had, officers made a legal request for a sample of blood to be tested for drugs – but he refused.

At an earlier hearing, Hayes pleaded guilty to charges of failing to provide a sample for analysis and obstructing police.

District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed Hayes, telling him there was no prospect of his rehabilitation.

She said that was also based on the fact he had failed to work with the Probation Service in the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Mrs Forster said: “At approximately 2am an officer observed a vehicle doing zigzags in a back lane. The driver failed to stop when requested.

“The officer wasn’t pursuit trained but the vehicle was later found outside the defendant’s address.

“He approached the officers. He resisted arrest. The keys to the car were found in his trouser pocket.

“He was asked to provide a sample of breath. It was nil, but he refused to provide a specimen of blood.”

The court heard Hayes has a conviction for drink driving in 2022 and for failure to provide a sample while in charge of a vehicle in 2024.

He represented himself in court and when asked by Judge Passfield if he had anything to say about his crimes, he said, ‘No’.

The judge also banned him from driving for three years and four weeks, and he must pay a £154 victim surcharge.