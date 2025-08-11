Drug runner faces potential jail following cannabis find

An Albanian drug runner who transported cannabis for cash could be jailed after being caught with a "significant" 1.75kg stash in a car in Sunderland.

Ervin Sulanjaku, 33, was arrested by police who stopped his motor at Aldi’s store in Wellspring Road, Pennywell, on Saturday, August 9.

Ervin Sulanjaku, 33, was found with cannabis in his car. | UGC

Sulanjaku, of Burdon Lane, Ryhope, told them he had nothing of interest inside, prosecutor Paul Anderson told magistrates in South Tyneside.

But officers spotted a carrier bag in a footwell and inside found a vacuum bag concealing cannabis.

They then searched further and uncovered two more vacuum bags containing the prohibited class B drug.

Self-employed builder Sulanjaku stood in the dock to plead guilty to a charge of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Mr Anderson said Sulanjaku, who holds a Greek passport and has lived in the UK for eight years, faced up to 36 months behind bars.

He added: “The facts are relatively straight-forward. The police came across a vehicle and pulled it over.

“The defendant was the driver of that vehicle, and he was asked if there was anything in the vehicle. He said ‘no’.

“The police carried out a search and came across a large bag-for-life in the footwell.

“Inside was a vacuum bag containing cannabis and a further two vacuum bags, containing 1.75kg of cannabis.

“It’s a significant amount, with a high street value. In interview, he admitted he was the driver and that he owned the vehicle.

“He was asked where he was going and what he was doing. He maintained his right to silence.

“There’s nothing known about him in relation to offences in this country. He describes himself as an Albanian national.

“In terms of the drugs, he will have to make good the loss of a significant amount of drugs with a significant street value.

“You may think that raises the risk of further offences.”

Chris Marley, defending, admitted Sulanjaku had made a “monumentally poor decision” in agreeing to move drugs.

He added: “He is a man of previous good character, who has been living in the UK for eight years, since 2017.

“He is Albanian by birth but lived inn Greece for a lot of years and has a Greek passport. He could surrender that to the court. He is married.

“I would suggest that while there’s clearly a risk of imprisonment, that could be suspended.

“You probably wonder how a man of good character, self-employed and with two children has put himself in this position.

“He tells me that he was struggling financially of late and was offered the chance to drive from one place to another.

“He would get money for the risk. He accepts what he was doing and that he has lost his good character.”

Magistrates ordered an all-options report and remanded Sulanjaku into custody to appear at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 1.