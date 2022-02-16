Drug dealer jailed after being found with heroin, balaclava, hammer and bottle of ammonia in his car
A man has been jailed after being found with 40 grams of Heroin, a balaclava, hammer and bottle of ammonia in his car.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 3:31 pm
James West, 22, from Pelton, was intercepted by Police in April 2020 at the Sainsbury’s car park in Chester-le-Street where his vehicle was subsequently searched by the dog unit who located the items.
A statement posted on social media by Durham Police said: “James West was swiftly arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug.
“He was handed a 27-month jail term yesterday morning (February 15)”.
