James West, 22, from Pelton, was intercepted by Police in April 2020 at the Sainsbury’s car park in Chester-le-Street where his vehicle was subsequently searched by the dog unit who located the items.

A statement posted on social media by Durham Police said: “James West was swiftly arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

“He was handed a 27-month jail term yesterday morning (February 15)”.

James West, 22, has been jailed after being found with 40 grams of heroin, a balaclava, hammer and bottle of ammonia in his car.

