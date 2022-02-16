Brute threw girlfriend and dog out of house after she returned home drunk from wake then attacked teen with machete

Nathan Johnson was angry and started shouting at his partner when she got back to their home in a "really drunk" state following a funeral in Sunderland last October.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 32-year-old told the woman to "get out and take the dog with her" then pushed her out of the door, causing her to fall backwards onto the grass outside.

Prosecutor Jane Waugh told the court the dog then ran around barking, with no collar or lead and a teenage couple who saw what had happened helped catch the animal.

Nathan Johnson.

Miss Waugh told the court Johnson's front door then "slammed open" and he approached carrying a 12-inch machete and charged at the 17-year-old who had been trying to help the weeping woman.

The weapon connected with the youth's leg and caused a 12cm wound to his knee, which has left scarring and remains sore after exercise and itchy.

The court heard the teen's girlfriend was "terrified" and "honestly thought she was going to die" during the shocking confrontation.

Johnson, of Kirkley Close, Gosforth, Newcastle, who has previous convictions for violence, robbery, attacking police and carrying weapons, admitted unlawful wounding, having an offensive weapon and assault by beating.

He was on a suspended sentence at the time.

Jonathan Cousins, defending, said Johnson "allowed his personal issues and paranoia overcome his emotions and behaviour" that day.

Mr Cousins said Johnson has a history of mental health problems and added: "He wishes to place on the record remorse, regret and apology for the incident."

Mr Recorder Geoffrey Pritchard sentenced Johnson to 58 months behind bars with a one year extended licence period.