A police officer from Durham Constabulary with a drone as searches are carried out in Blackhall Colliery.

Roads in the village have been sealed off to traffic as Durham Constabulary uses the kit to carry out aerial checks in the area, with Middle Street among those subject to a swoop today.

Inquiries in the community are continuing as officers continue to gather information which can help them catch whoever is responsible for the 36-year-old’s death.

John – known by his loved ones as John D – was found dead at his address in Third Street on Tuesday, July 30, and had suffered head injuries.

Durham Constabulary officers on the streets of Blackhall Colliery.

Three men, 31 and two aged 29, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation.

The force has said around 50 detectives, crime scene investigators, uniformed officers and other staff have been are currently working on the investigation.

John Littlewood, 36, was found dead inside his house in Third Street, Blackhall Colliery, on Tuesday, July 30.

Police have issued assurances information passed on to them will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

Today Detective Superintendent Kevin Weir, who is leading the investigation, said: “The investigation is ongoing and officers are conducting house to house enquiries so residents should expect to see an increased police presence in Blackhall in the coming days.

“We are also checking CCTV. If you have any information which can help bring those responsible to justice, I would urge you to come forward.

“You can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111. We would like to reassure residents we are doing everything we can to provide some answers to Mr Littlewood’s grieving family and the local community.”

A drone in the sky over Blackhall Colliery.

“He had a heart of gold.”