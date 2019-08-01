John Littlewood

The body of 36-year-old, John David Littlewood, was found in a bedroom in a property in Third Street on the evening of Tuesday, July 30. Detectives believe he has sadly died from head injuries.

A police cordon remains in place at the property while officers are carrying out their inquiries. It is set to remain there for the next few days. No arrests have been made at this stage.

The family of John have paid tribute to him, saying: “John D was a son, brother and father who liked to help anyone if he could. He had a heart of gold.”

Floral tributes in Blackhall Colliery

Floral tributes have been left outside of the house, including a bunch of flowers signed from John’s family members.

One tribute showed how shocked the community has been by the killing and reads: “RIP John, you are a good friend to us and can't get over it.”

Another tribute left at the scene said: “RIP John. What a good man and mate you where. Till we meet again.”

Police tape has blocked off part of the residential street where Mr Littlewood’s body was found.

Flowers left at the scene of a suspected murder in Blackhall Colliery

Detective Superintendent Kevin Weir, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to offer my condolences to the family of Mr Littlewood following this tragic incident. They are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

“I know many people in the village will be shocked and saddened by what has happened, and I understand their concerns. We are working as quickly as we can, while conducting a thorough investigation, to establish exactly what has happened.

“A team of detectives are carrying out enquiries in the area and I would urge anyone who has information which could help us trace those responsible to come forward.”

There will be extra patrols in the area over the next few days in order to provide reassurance to local residents.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting the incident number 394 of Tuesday, July 30.