Driver faces jail after admitting causing death of 13-year-old cyclist Gregg McGuire

A driver has been warned he faces jail after he admitted causing the death of a 13-year-old cyclist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Newcastle Crown Court today Kayn Galer, 20, of Pinewood Avenue, Harraton, Washington, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, using a vehicle without third party insurance and failing to stop after an accident.

Gregg Lewis McGuire.

He had admitted dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

Judge Tim Gittins adjourned the case until next month and ordered the preparation of a pre-sentence report from the probation service.

Galer was granted bail in the meantime but the judge told him to "put your affairs in order" and warned: "By me directing the preparation of a pre-sentence report and in granting you bail I am not give you any indication of what the sentence will be.

"It is very likely to be an immediate sentence of imprisonment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Gittins added: "My sincere condolences to Gregg's family. No doubt they will have the opportunity to express their feelings on the loss of Gregg on the next occasion, through victim personal statements."

In a statement released shortly after his death, Gregg’s family said they were heartbroken at the loss of the popular ‘cheeky lad’.

In a heartfelt tribute to him they said: “We are beyond heartbroken and devastated as we come to terms with the fact that our boy Gregg is no longer with us.

“He was a much-loved son, grandson, brother and nephew who had his whole life ahead of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gregg was known to everyone as a cheeky lad and fancied himself as a bit of a comedian – he absolutely loved life and making others laugh and smile.

“Everyone who met Gregg thought the absolute world of him and wanted to be his friend. He had loads of friends at school and was also a regular on the pitch with Wrekenton Nou Camp Youth Football Club in the Under 14’s squad.