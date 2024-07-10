Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the moment a drink-driver who claimed the lives of a baby and aunt after driving at 141mph on the A1(M) tried to blame the incident on a hitchhiker.

Darryl Anderson was more than twice the drink drive limit when he hit the Peugeot 308 that eight-month-old Zackary Blades and his auntie, 30-year-old Karlene Warner, were travelling in on the A1(M) in the early hours of Friday, May 31.

When breathalysed at the roadside, Anderson blew 95mg – the legal limit for driving with alcohol in your system is 35mg.

Forensic examinations of his mobile phone also found that the 38-year-old had been repeatedly making calls and sending texts throughout his journey from Newcastle Airport right up until the time of the collision, which happened at 3.18am on the A1(M) between Chester-le-Street and Bowburn.

He took a photo of his dashboard moments before the collision which showed the car’s speedometer at 141mph.

Anderson, of Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham, was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He initially denied the offences, telling officers that he had picked up a hitchhiker outside the airport and had allowed him to drive his car.

He claimed to have fallen asleep during the journey and only woke up at the point of the collision.