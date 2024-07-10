Drink-driver who killed baby and aunt tells police 'mistakes happen - I'm not a bad person' after A1(M) smash near Sunderland
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 38-year-old was more than twice the drink drive limit when he hit the Peugeot 308 that eight-month-old Zackary Blades and his auntie, 30-year-old Karlene Warner, were travelling in on the A1(M) in the early hours of Friday, May 31.
The pair sustained fatal injuries and tragically died at the scene.
He had been driving at 141mph shortly before the crash.
When breathalysed at the roadside, Anderson blew 95mg – the legal limit for driving with alcohol in your system is 35mg.
Forensic examinations of his mobile phone also found that the 38-year-old had been repeatedly making calls and sending texts throughout his journey from Newcastle Airport right up until the time of the collision, which happened at 3.18am on the A1(M) between Chester-le-Street and Bowburn.
He has now been jailed for 17 years.