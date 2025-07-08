A Wearside woman who refused to be breath tested when suspected of driving while drunk has been spared jail but banned from the roads.

Cheryl Hall, 34, was handed an eight-week prison term, suspended for 18 months – and disqualified from the roads for three years.

Hall, of Lloyd Avenue, East Rainton, received the lengthy ban due to a drink drive conviction within the past 10 years.

She was found in The Avenue, Houghton-le-Spring, by police who mounted a search for her at 9.30pm on Wednesday, March 26.

Officers suspected she had driven while drunk and arrested her – and she then declined a breath test request, prosecutor John Garside said.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample for analysis.

Hall also admitted possession of prohibited class C drug mirtazapine, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Mr Garside added: “Police had cause to attend Sidings Place, in conduct of a search for the defendant.

“They located her in The Avenue, in Houghton-le-Spring, in an intoxicated state.

“She was in possession of drugs and was believed to have been driving.

“She was taken to a police station, where she has refused to provide a sample for analysis.”

Angus Westgarth, defending, said Hall’s life had been plagued by personal trauma.

He also revealed she was legally prescribed mirtazapine, but the particular batch found on her had come from a non-legal source.

Mr Westgarth said: “That’s perhaps the least of her worries. It was a deliberate fail, it was a high level of intoxication.

“To her credit, during interview and without representation, she made full and frank admissions.

“It certainly crosses the custody threshold. It’s not a dreadful record, she’s not addicted to alcohol.

“She was wrong to do what she did. The dangers have been spelled out to her.

“She’s had quite a traumatic life. She’s had 17 years of making decisions on her own.

“Some of those decisions she would acknowledge weren’t good decisions. She has endured problems.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield also ordered Hall to complete 20 rehabilitation days and wear an alcohol monitoring tag for 90 days.

Hall must pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.