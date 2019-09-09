Do you know him? Police make CCTV appeal after attack at Pete Tong gig
A CCTV image has been released by police as they investigate an attack which left a gig goer with a broken jaw.
Durham Constabulary say the man pictured could help its inquiry into the assault at the Emirates Riverside cricket ground in Chester-le-Street on Friday, July 26.
The venue was hosting Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics that evening and officers say the incident happened between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.
A spokesman said: “It is believed while queuing for a drink, the suspect became upset at the waiting time.
“The victim spoke to the suspect who then turned around and punched the victim to the face, breaking his jaw.
“The male suspect then made off in an unknown direction.”
They added he is described as in his 20s, black/tanned with short dark hair, wearing a red top and blue denim shorts.
Anyone who can help is asked to call Pc Dan Powell on 101 quoting incident number 57 of July 30.