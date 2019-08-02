Man left with broken jaw after bar queue assault at Pete Tong concert
A man has been left with a broken jaw at a Pete Tong concert at the Emirates Riverside cricket ground.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the assault.
It happened between 8.30pm and 9pm on Friday, July 26 at the Emirates Riverside cricket ground, in Chester-le-Street.
The victim, a man in his twenties, was queueing for a drink in the pavilion during the concert when he was hit in the face by another man, who ran off. The victim was left with a broken jaw which required hospital treatment.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The suspect is described as being a man in his twenties, tanned, with short dark hair and was wearing a red top and blue - possibly denim - shorts.
Anyone with any information should contact PC Dan Powell at Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number CRI00212468, or email Daniel.powell@durham.pnn.police.uk