Dealers used Tunstall Quarry to store high purity cocaine

Tunstall Quarry was used in the illegal operation

Dealers stored kilos of high purity cocaine and huge sums of cash underground at a disused quarry where they set up hidden cameras to protect the illegal stash.

David Cairns and Gary Mitchell's commercial scale drugs operation was exposed when police infiltrated the EncroChat communications network, where criminals believed their encrypted conversations were private.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when their chats were examined, they revealed Tunstall Quarry near Sunderland, had been used to store cocaine and paraphernalia needed for the illegal trade, protected by covert cameras.

The limestone quarry, which was out of use by 1856, is now managed as a natural site.

Cairns, 47, of Salters Lane, Shotton Colliery, Durham and Mitchell, 48, of George Street, Haswell, also Durham, were both convicted of being concerned in the supply of cocaine after a trial.

The court heard around 23 kilos of high grade cocaine passed through their hands during the enterprise, between April and June 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown.

One of the conversations suggested a kilo was available for £37,500.

Cairns, who has previous convictions for drugs dealing, has been jailed for 22 years.

Police found a picture of him posing with £180,000 cash in his home during the investigation.

Mitchell was jailed for 18 years.

Judge Edward Bindloss said: "This was a period during the first lockdown and both of you were using EncroChat phones to involve yourself in the supply of cocaine."

Judge Bindloss aid there was "multiple days of purchases and supplies and multiple kilos" involved and added: "This was a well run, slick, professional operation.

"You had good relations with your suppliers and customers and you had a trusted group of people to help run this operation.

"Drugs, money and paraphernalia were hidden underground at Tunstall Quarry and hidden cameras were set up to monitor that.

"It was high purity, 90 per cent."

The judge said Cairns was involved in "directing, buying and selling" and Mitchell in "organising under direction from Cairns.”

The court heard both men were acting under the direction of others during the operation and have since worked hard in custody on remand.