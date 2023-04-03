On Wednesday March 15, keen cyclist Jack Evans was cycling through Grangetown as he entered the final 5km of his ride from Scarborough to Sunderland as part of the North Sea Coast cycle route which he was planning to finish in Edinburgh.

Jack, 29, from Birmingham, was approaching a traffic island and had moved towards the middle of the lane when his ride was to take a “terrifying” turn.

He said: “I noticed an unusual black car behind me. I glanced down at my bike computer and I was travelling at 17mph when I suddenly felt like I had been hit from behind.

"It was absolutely terrifying and I felt like I was being pushed along. The next thing I remember is sliding off the bonnet and flying towards a wall. I’m not sure whether I hit it, but the next thing I recall is being sat on the pavement in a lot of pain and seeing the black car disappearing off into the distance.

"It’s a miracle I didn’t go under the car.”

Fortunately a paramedic by the name of Hannah was returning from her shift, and while she didn’t see the collision, she stopped to assist Jack and call him an ambulance.

Keen cyclist, Jack Evans.

Also driving past not long after the incident was Jack’s dad, Hew, who was due to meet him in Sunderland and was “shocked” to see his stricken son on the roadside.

Jack was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital and despite having cuts down his left-hand side, x-rays revealed he had suffered no broken bones.

After spending 24 hours in hospital, where he also underwent an MRI scan, Jack was eventually discharged to return back to the Midlands.

However he has been left mentally scarred by the ordeal.

Jack in Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Jack, who works as a cycling journalist, said: “It was a horrifying experience and I was ridiculously lucky to come out of this with use of all my limbs. I’ve started using my indoor trainer again but I’ve not been back out on my bike since the incident.

"I just don’t feel psychologically ready.”

Jack has urged anyone who saw the reported collision to come forward and speak with the police.

Some of Jack's injuries.

He said: “The next person might not be so lucky and so if anyone saw anything then please contact the police.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 4.40pm on Wednesday, March 15, police received a report of a collision involving a car and a man on a pedal cycle on the corner of Victoria Avenue in Grangetown, Sunderland.

“Officers attended and the driver of the car had already left the scene and not left any details. The man from the pedal cycle, aged 29, was taken to hospital to be checked over.

