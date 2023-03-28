News you can trust since 1873
Two arrests after uninsured vehicle leads police on 90mph chase

Two men have been arrested and a suspected stolen car recovered after a 90mph pursuit through residential streets.

By Kevin Clark
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:42 BST

Durham Roads and Armed Policing officers spotted an uninsured vehicle driving around Bournmoor just after 10pm last night, Monday, March 27.

When they activated their lights and siren, the vehicle sped off.

Officers gave chase after receiving clearance from headquarters to begin a pursuit and they followed the vehicle as it drove at speeds of up to 90mph around residential areas and on the wrong side of the road.

Bournmoor, where the chase started.
Vehicle abandoned

As the pursuit approached the Arnison Centre near Durham, the occupants abandoned the vehicle.

Two men were subsequently detained – a 39 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, failing to stop, drug driving and theft, whilst a 23-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft of a motor vehicle and no insurance.

They remain in custody.

