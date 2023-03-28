Durham Roads and Armed Policing officers spotted an uninsured vehicle driving around Bournmoor just after 10pm last night, Monday, March 27.

When they activated their lights and siren, the vehicle sped off.

Officers gave chase after receiving clearance from headquarters to begin a pursuit and they followed the vehicle as it drove at speeds of up to 90mph around residential areas and on the wrong side of the road.

Bournmoor, where the chase started.

Vehicle abandoned

As the pursuit approached the Arnison Centre near Durham, the occupants abandoned the vehicle.

Two men were subsequently detained – a 39 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, failing to stop, drug driving and theft, whilst a 23-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft of a motor vehicle and no insurance.