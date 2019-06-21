Crieff Square disturbance: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as Sunderland police search for occupants of two cars
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as a man remains in hospital after he was hit by a car in Sunderland.
Shortly after 12.30am on Tuesday, June 18, police were called to Crieff Square, Hylton Castle, following a disturbance in the street.
Officers attended and found the man with multiple injuries consistent with having been in a collision with a vehicle.
The vehicle believed to have been used in the incident – a black 2003 BMW X5 – was later found burnt out in the Wendover Way area of Witherwack.
Police are also appealing to identify a number of witnesses believed to be in the area at the time of the disturbance.
An attempted murder investigation was launched and police have now arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.
He remains in police custody and is assisting officers with their inquiries.
Three men and a woman arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of affray remain under investigation.
Officers are appealing for anybody who saw the BMW, thought to have used registration plates C16 VEB and WM53 0ZD, driving in the Sunderland area over the last fortnight to get in touch.
Police also identified a potential witness they would like to trace as part of the investigation.
Detective Inspector Sean Mcguigan, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our inquiries have led us to identify three vehicles that were all travelling south-west on Rotherfield Road past the Last Orders pub at 11.56pm on Monday.
“The vehicles were heading in the direction of Washington Road, passing the junction with Ramillies Road.
“We believe one of those vehicles was the BMW, but we are also keen to identify the occupants of the other cars who may have valuable information that can assist with this investigation.
“We have arrested one man overnight in connection with our inquiries.
“We would ask anyone who believes they have seen the BMW or have any information – no matter how small or insignificant they think it is – to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 37 180619 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.