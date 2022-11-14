COURT ROUND-UP: Speeding and no insurance – the latest Sunderland court cases

Michael Lincoln, 48, of Thill Stone Mews, Whitburn, was fined £133 with three penalty points for speeding.

A conviction for failure to identify a driver against Mollie Georgia Murphy, 20, of Avonmouth Road, Sunderland, was set aide and a licence endorsement removed.

Xolani Attwell Ndlakuhlola, 51, of Greenshields Square, Sunderland, was fined £153 with three penalty points for speeding.

Susan Carmichael, 43, of Grampian Avenue, Chester-le-Street, was fined £157 with three penalty points for speeding.

Scott Pendleton, 28, of Antwerp Road, Sunderland, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.

Terry Alan Cleghorn, 36, of Castlereagh Street, Sunderland, was fined £180 and banned from driving for six months for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland Magistrates Court