Bank worker stole £6,000 from customer account to pay off gaming app debt

Barclays employee Barry Nicholson had set up a standing order from his victim's account to transfer funds into his personal bank account.

Omar Ahmad, prosecuting, told Newcastle Crown Court the 51-year-old had spoken with the complainant at the end of 2020 when she contacted Barclays and he gained access to her account.

The court heard he initially set up a standing order of £500, which he then upped to £2,000.Over the course of two months, £6,000 was transferred to Nicholson's personal account.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

Mr Ahmad said he "used the money to pay off debt occurred from online gaming apps", adding that he had caused a "considerable detrimental effect" to the victim.

Nicholson pleaded guilty to three offences of fraud and abuse of position and a further two charges of attempted fraud with abuse of position.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, told the court that the former soldier had served in Afghanistan but his career had ended with an injury.

She added: "He had to leave and he had to re-adapt to civilian life.

"He was not mentally right.

"He sought solace in a game that then racked up a lot of debt for him.

"He eventually took this very, very bad decision which he accepts was a very bad decision.

"He remains very sorry for any harm he has caused.

"He's feeling in a much better place now."She also stated that the account had been dormant for 18 months and that the bank closes accounts which are not in use.

Mr Recorder Jason Pitter KC told Nicholson: "You abused, in the most gross way, your position.

"It has a degree of troubling sophistication.

"You thought you were taking the money from a dormant account but there was always a risk that it belonged to somebody.

"But, you were thinking of only one person which was yourself.

"I must balance your good service history and supporting character references with the very serious offences you have committed."

Nicholson, of Willow Dene, East Rainton, was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.