COURT ROUND-UP: No insurance and speeding – the latest Sunderland court cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Ryan Porter Burdon, 35, of Holy Avenue, Sunderland, was fined £727 with ten penalty points for three offences of speeding.

David Buckley, 45, of Violet Street, Sunderland, was fined £466 with six penalty points for two offences of speeding.

Daniel Boroumand, 28, of Alnwick Close, Chester-le-Street, who denied driving without due care and attention but was convicted, was fined £300 with five penalty points.

Daniel Scott, 38, of Elmwood Avenue, Sunderland, was fined £80 with four penalty points for speeding.

Serxhio Prenga, 26, of Alexandra Court, Sunderland, was fined £440 with six penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

William Wilton, of Lumley Tower, Sunderland, was fined £200 for landing a quantity of lobster that was below the minimum conservation reference size.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

Mr Kevin Hairsine Evans, 49, of Waterloo Court, Sulgrave, Washington, was fined £40 and banned from driving for six months for speeding.