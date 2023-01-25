COURT ROUND-UP: No insurance and speeding – the latest Sunderland court cases

Ryan Porter Burdon, 35, of Holy Avenue, Sunderland, was fined £727 with ten penalty points for three offences of speeding.

David Buckley, 45, of Violet Street, Sunderland, was fined £466 with six penalty points for two offences of speeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Boroumand, 28, of Alnwick Close, Chester-le-Street, who denied driving without due care and attention but was convicted, was fined £300 with five penalty points.

Daniel Scott, 38, of Elmwood Avenue, Sunderland, was fined £80 with four penalty points for speeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serxhio Prenga, 26, of Alexandra Court, Sunderland, was fined £440 with six penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

William Wilton, of Lumley Tower, Sunderland, was fined £200 for landing a quantity of lobster that was below the minimum conservation reference size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland Magistrates Court