Two Sunderland men jailed after unprovoked attack left victim with serious head injuries

The violent assault took place at around 8.30pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the Durham Road area of the city.

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “The victim, who was 27 at the time, was on the street when he was approached by four other men believed to be known to him.

“The offenders proceeded to strike him on the back of his head, and the victim was knocked unconscious leaving him with serious head and facial injuries.

“The group of men all fled the scene on foot, taking the victim’s phone, and the incident was later reported to police.”

Following a police investigation, Cameron McNay, 23, of Ocean Road South in Sunderland, and Elliot Stables, 29, of Finsbury Street, Sunderland, were both arrested.

McNay pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and intimidation of a witness, while Stables also admitted wounding with intent and theft of the victim’s phone.

Cameron McNay, 23, was sentenced to five years and two months behind bars.

The duo appeared before Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, January 18, and both men are now behind bars after McNay was sentenced to five years and two months and Stables sentenced to five years and four months.

Detective Constable Sean Bulpitt, who led the case, said: “The victim suffered serious injuries which will have a lasting impact on him both physically and mentally in the future.

“I am pleased to see both McNay and Stables behind bars for their despicable behaviour – despite McNay trying to convince the victim not to speak to the police.

Elliot Stables, 29, was sentenced to five years and four months behind bars.

“Thanks to hard work from officers on the case, along with crucial information from the public, the pair were faced with strong evidence against them, leaving them little choice but to admit their guilt at the earliest opportunity.

“To be clear, there is absolutely no place for violence in our communities and we will continue to take robust action against any offenders detected in our area.”

