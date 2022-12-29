News you can trust since 1873
COURT ROUND-UP: No insurance and speeding – the latest Sunderland court cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 9:29am

Jason David Lewis, 42, of Pontop Street, East Rainton, was fined £120 and banned from driving for three months for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Karen Bainbridge, 50, of Lawnswood, Houghton, was fined £341 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Barry Leonard Procter, 55, of Fletcher Crescent, Houghton, was fined £260 with nine penalty points for failure to identify a driver and speeding.

Horace Anthony Brooks, 39, of Dodfell Close, Washington, was fined £370 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.

Syed Zohed Miah, 55, of Fernville Street, Sunderland, was fined £155 with six penalty points for failure to wear a seatbelt and using a mobile phone while driving.

Kieran Shay Terry, 26, of Clydesdale Avenue, Houghton, was fined £146 and banned from driving for six months for speeding.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

Harry James Wright, 20, of Galway Square, Sunderland, was fined £440 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.