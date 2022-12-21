News you can trust since 1873
See the faces of the North East fugitives Northumbria Police has appealed for the public's help to track down for Christmas

Northumbria Police is appealing to the public for help in finding 15 wanted suspects before Christmas, wanted for a range of offences including burglary, stalking and assault.

By Sam Johnson
20 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 11:11am

Officers released the photos of the 15 not-so-festive fugitives with the hope the public can rise to the challenge and help find the wanted men.

Extensive searches are being carried out at addresses across the North East in a bid to locate them and ensure they are brought into custody over the coming days.

Police are now asking anybody who has seen any of the suspects, or knows where they may be trying to lay low, to get in touch.

15 fugitives wanted by Northumberland Police
The suspects are:

*Bradley Bell, 27, of Ashington, wanted in connection with criminal damage

*Raymond Boyle, 50, of no fixed abode, wanted on prison recall

*John Bryan, 31, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with a public order offence

*James Coulson, 29, of Newcastle, wanted on prison recall

*Andrew Dowsett, 32, of Blyth & Washington, wanted in connection with a robbery

*Byron Ford, 36, of Ashington, wanted in connection with a stalking offence

*Christopher Hall, 46, of Gateshead wanted for absconding from prison

*Geoffrey Hughes, 21, of Shiney Row, wanted in connection with an assault

*Daniel McLaughlin, 29, of Ashington & Blyth, wanted in connection with a burglary

*Michael McLaughlin, 33, of North Shields, wanted in connection with dangerous driving

*Jack Quinn, 26, of no fixed abode, wanted on prison recall

*Martin Ross, 43, of Newcastle, wanted in connection with a burglary

*John Mario Thompson, 37, of Newcastle, wanted on prison recall

*Kai Wilkinson, 21, of Easington Lane, wanted in connection with a burglary

*David Wyatt, 39, of Washington, wanted in connection with an assault

Superintendent Claire Wheatley, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are always blown away by the public’s response and eagerness to help us with appeals like this – and hope everyone rises to the challenge again.

“Our aim is to bring all 15 of these suspects into custody before Christmas so that we can interview them in connection with a number of offences committed here in Northumbria.

“As ever, the public are our eyes and ears – so please take a second to look at these faces.

"Have you seen them in your communities? Do you know where they might be staying?

“If so, we want to hear about it. Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it could be, may be crucial to our ongoing enquiries.

“Some of those pictured may be relying on family or friends in order to evade arrest. We would like to remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted fugitive which itself could lead to a jail term.

“By working together, we can continue to ensure the North East remains as safe as it possibly can be to live, work and visit.”

The suspects, or anyone who has information about their whereabouts, are asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force’s website, or by calling 101 quoting NP-20221221-0218 plus the suspect’s name.