Court hears how Sunderland woman rammed boyfriend with car

A mum-of-two who attacked her boyfriend after a boozy night at a hotel and then "rammed" him with her car despite being banned has kept her freedom.

Nicola Walker punched, bit and spat at the male after the mood turned sour between them during a stay at the Campanile in Washington, Tyne and Wear, in March.

Nicola Walker.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that later in the evening, the 39-year-old packed her belongings and attempted to drive off despite the victim's pleas not to due to the fact she'd been drinking.

His request was ignored and Walker ended up striking him with the side of the vehicle during her getaway from the car park.

The male suffered minor injuries and the matter was reported to the police where Walker initially told officers she attacked him because he was messaging other women.

The court heard the relationship had been described as toxic with previous allegations made of violence by both parties.

Judge Robert Adams said the actions were clearly committed under the influence of drink and told her: "It's accepted you were using a weapon which was a car which you shouldn't have been in at all because you were disqualified.

"You did pretty well all you could to cause him serious harm, the vehicle struck him.

"Luckily you didn't cause him really serious harm but you rammed him. He could clearly have suffered more serious injury than he actually did."

Walker, of Westerwood, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault, driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.

The judge sentenced her to two years in prison suspended for two years and banned her from the roads for a further three years until she passes a re-test.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court: "The defendant had been in a relationship with the complainant for approximately four years before the incident.

"On the 7th of March she drove them to the Campanile Hotel in Washington in her Nissan Juke car despite being disqualified from driving for six months in February.

"They booked in the hotel for two nights. During the evening on the 8th of March, they began drinking and the defendant became drunk."

The court was told that Walker argued with family members on the telephone which "wound her up" and as a result she turned on her partner.

She demanded he give her access to his phone and that he deleted various apps after accusing him of messaging other women.

Walker then left the hotel to see a relative but later returned where the argument with her partner continued.

She then grabbed his arm before punching, spitting and biting him.

Mr Wardlaw added: "She packed her belongings and the complainant followed her to her car telling her not drive because she was drunk.

"The defendant began to reverse the vehicle out of the car before coming into contact with the complainant who was struck by the vehicle causing him to stumble."

Walker then accelerated the car forward, colliding with the male's right leg and hip as she exited the car park.

It was accepted it was a "glancing blow" rather than a full contact collision.

The male contacted the police and Walker was arrested afterwards.

Fiona Lamb, defending, agreed with the judge's view that the sentence could be suspended.