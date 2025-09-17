County Durham man summoned to court following alleged racist abuse towards Leeds Utd players at SAFC game
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Steven Patterson, 66, of Stranton Street, Bishop Auckland, Durham, was arrested on suspicion of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress and has now been summoned by postal requisition to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on October 17.”
Leeds United Football Club has also posted a message on social media about the incident.
A spokesperson said: “Following Leeds United’s 2-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Sunderland AFC at Elland Road on Monday 17 February 2025, Ethan Ampadu and Largie Ramazani were allegedly subjected to racial abuse from an individual in the away section as they left the pitch. .
“Both players have been supported by the club and West Yorkshire Police individually following the incident.
“Leeds United Football Club, Ethan Ampadu and Largie Ramazani would all like to thank West Yorkshire Police for their support in this matter.
“There is no room for racism in football or society.”