William Jackson, 71, died in hospital on Friday night, September 24, despite the efforts of a neighbour who performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

A Sunderland Coroner’s spokesperson confirmed today that an investigation would be opened into the circumstances of his death but no date had been set for an inquest opening.

Hertburn Gardens

Northumbria Police has appealed for help to trace two people seen running from Mr Jackson’s flat shortly before he was taken ill.

A statement released over the weekend said: “Police are appealing for information following a disturbance at an address in Washington.

“At around 11pm police received a report of a disturbance at an address on Hertburn Gardens, Concord, where the caller described two masked men leaving the address with a bag. The caller attended the scene where a man was found to be having a suspected heart attack.

“Officers and ambulance service attended and a 71-year-old was taken to hospital where he sadly died. His next of kin are being informed.

“Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time or has any information about the disturbance.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via the Tell us Something page of the Northumbria Police website or contact 101, quoting reference 1288 24/09/21.”

A neighbour, who raised the alarm after being alerted by his dog barking, described his efforts to save Mr Jackson’s life until paramedics arrived: “I phoned the ambulance and police then I was giving him CPR.

“The control room said ‘keep doing it, keep doing it, the ambulance will be there soon’.

"It must have been about 10 minutes for the ambulance to arrive and it was probably 20 or 25 minutes for the police.

He described Mr Jackson as ‘a lovely old bloke who would do anything for anyone’.