A 71-year-old man died in hospital after the incident in Hertburn Gardens, Concord, Washington, on Friday night.

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said he had raised the alarm and gave the victim treatment after chasing two people.

"The dog was barking, she was going crazy,” he said.

The incident occurred in Hertburn Gardens on Friday night

He then went to his own door, adding: “I heard his door open and then I saw them coming out

"I looked to see if he was alright and he was standing up, so I ran after them but I didn’t have the stamina.

"I came back and he was lying on the floor.”

After calling 999, he performed chest compressions on the pensioner and recalled: “I phoned the ambulance and police then I was giving him CPR.

Police have appealed for help

“The control room said ‘keep doing it, keep doing it, the ambulance will be there soon’.

"It must have been about 10 minutes for the ambulance to arrive and it was probably 20 or 25 minutes for the police.

“He was a lovely old bloke who would do anything for anyone.”

The dead man’s name has still to be publicly confirmed.

A Northumbria Police statement about Friday’s incident reads: “Police are appealing for information following a disturbance at an address in Washington.

“At around 11pm police received a report of a disturbance at an address on Hertburn Gardens, Concord, where the caller described two masked men leaving the address with a bag. The caller attended the scene where a man was found to be having a suspected heart attack.

“Officers and ambulance service attended and a 71-year-old was taken to hospital where he sadly died. His next of kin are being informed.

“Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time or has any information about the disturbance.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via the Tell us Something page of the Northumbria Police website or contact 101, quoting reference 1288 24/09/21.”